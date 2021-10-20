Griezmann scored two goals, but was sent off by a kick in the face of a rival

Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool play an entertaining match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. For the third day of Group B of the Champions League, a duel that puts the leadership of the area at stake, the English team wins 3 to 2. Salah’s double and Keita’s remaining they signed up for the visit, Griezmann in duplicate marked for the premises.

And precisely the French striker of the Colchonero was a great protagonist of the match and not only because of his two goals, but also because it was sent off after a kick in the face to an opponent. The action occurred when six minutes of the complement were disputed, with the duel tied 2-2, and the judge Daniel Siebert did not hesitate to show him the direct red.

Antoine Griezmann’s kick to Roberto Firmino that earned him the red card (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

The action occurred after Griezmann tried to reject the ball. When turning and lifting the left leg, the booty hits the top of Firmino’s neck., who was lying down for a few minutes. The German judge did not hesitate and directly expelled the French striker. Although the action was very clear, Cholo Simeone’s gestures were of not understanding what was happening. The Atlético de Madrid coach criticized the referee and made gestures that his pupil did not see him.

Antoine Griezmann had been fundamental for the comeback of the list mattress, who started losing by two goals. His double allowed him to equalize a very difficult game, but the expulsion threw away all illusion of triumph. It was even worse, because a few minutes later Salah scored the winning goal for Liverpool, which remains the undisputed leader of Group B with nine points, followed by Atlético and Porto with four; closes Milan without units.

Atlético de Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season in the Champions League. The current League champion had to face an uphill night, especially because of how he conceded to Liverpool in the opening bars, but he reacted wonderfully in the final half hour of the first act and even looked for the rival goal being one less player. The numerical inferiority was an accolade for the Reds, which they won by inertia – they are still undefeated this year – with a very rigorous penalty.

GRIEZMANN’S GOALS:

Griezmann was the one who wasted a very clear heads up, but he had his first great night -since he returned to Madrid- thanks to the final half hour, a tremendous performance that culminated with two goals. The first was more rogue, putting the boot to a low shot from Koke, and the second adjusting the leather to the furthest post after an exquisite assist from Joao Félix. The Portuguese left Van Dijk, won the space and enabled the ‘Little Prince’, which he defined as the angels. The night had not only leveled off (2-2, min.34), but it was completely possible for the rojiblancos, who were overwhelmed by the push in the center of the field, especially from Rodrigo de Paul, once again one of the best.

However, the script changed from night to day within four minutes of the restart. Griezmann fought a ball with Firmino and raised his foot to his head, earning the consequent red card. The Frenchman hardly protested, quite the opposite of his colleagues, who were aware of the difficulty of the company being one less warrior. Despite the expulsion, Atlético did not change their way of understanding the game and tried to sink their teeth into their rival with several plays by Carrasco, one of them after a combination with Trippier that surprised the light rear of the ‘Pool’.

As the minutes passed, those of the Cholo they chose to last the score, although their intentions were always to go forward. Four changes at once, including Suárez, Correa and Llorente to go for the game, but an innocent penalty from Hermoso prevented the plan from being executed. The referee did not hesitate and Salah, with great cold blood, scored the final 2-3 with 15 minutes remaining. No more things could happen, or so the mattress man thought, who was still able to get excited in the final ten minutes. A play by Diego Jota on Giménez was marked as a penalty in favor of Atlético, but the VAR corrected the German referee. His decision left the Spanish champion without a prize and with the first European defeat of the season. However, Simeone’s men will continue in the second position, yes, with 4 points, the same as Porto and a long way from their executioner this Tuesday.

