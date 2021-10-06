Griezmannn’s signing and “crazy shopping”: the mistakes that left Barcelona on the brink of bankruptcy

Ferran Reverter, CEO of Barcelona, ​​showed how the leadership of Joan Laporta found the club and how it tries to revive its economy (Reuters)

This Wednesday the Barcelona presented an analysis of its accounts commissioned by President Joan Laporta. Since his inauguration in late 2020, the club’s boss ordered the CEO, Ferran Reverter, to carry out a review by the numbers of the institution to be able to understand not only in what situation they are but also how they got here.

The so-called ‘due diligence’ yielded alarming figures and the Reverter himself confirmed the finances were on the verge of collapse. “In March 2021, the situation was of accounting bankruptcy, but as a sports association it was possible to refinance the debt “he explained to the media. Is that with a debt and future commitments worth 1,350 million euros (1,557 million dollars), cash problems and a skyrocketing wage bill, the accounts did not add up anywhere and that is why they were forced to part with various figures.

In turn, the CEO of the Catalan team said that in no way do they plan to open the doors to any business group to raise funds: “If the club were a sports limited company, it would have been cause for dissolution.” To deal with these problems, hethe Barça institution requested a loan of 80 million euros (92 million dollars) “to cover treasury obligations for a period of 90 days”, as well as a debt refinancing of 595 million euros (686 million dollars) to meet short-term obligations.

Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi were two players that the club had to remove from its squad because it could not pay them their salary (Reuters)

According to this audit, which covers the management of the club during the 2018/19, 2019/20 seasons and the nine months of 2020/21 until March 31, during that time there was “a disastrous management”, according to Reverter, who stressed that “players were bought in a crazy way.” “We have the feeling that when we signed players it was not planned if they could pay. The same night that they sign Griezmann they realize that there is no money to sign him and they had to ask for money from a fund, “he said.

The wage bill soared 61% in that period, going from 471 to 759 million euros (543 to 876 million dollars), affirmed the general director of Barça, specifying that the club has already managed to reduce the salaries of the first team by 155 million (179 million dollars). Reverter pointed out that if they had not taken measures and followed the same squad in this 2021/2022 season “The wage bill would have amounted to 835 million euros (964 million dollars), 108% of recurring income.”

He also highlighted unusual intermediation commissions in transfer operations of “between 20% and 30%” when the usual is 5%: “The Coutinho operation, which costs 120 million, ends up costing 16.6 more in costs financial They bought players without knowing if they could afford them ”.

It is worth mentioning that in that period of growth in salary spending, Barcelona signed footballers as Dembélé, Coutinho and Griezmann, three of the five most expensive players in the club’s history, and none of them performed up to expectations.

Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti, three unsuccessful acquisitions for Barcelona (AFP)

On the other hand, the Barça general manager assured that they encountered structural problems at the Camp Nou, which forced to invest 1.8 million euros (2 million dollars) to solve the most urgent. “To fully update the stadium we will have to spend 23 million (27 million dollars),” explained Reverter, stating that the stadium was in such a state that last season it would not have been able to open its doors, even if restrictions had been lifted due to the pandemic.

With respect to Barça space, the major redevelopment project for the stadium and its surroundings, the CEO claimed was undervalued for around 600 million euros ($ 693 million). In this sense, he indicated that “the average price of the stadiums being built in Europe is around 900 million euros (1,039 million dollars.” He announced that in the next assembly of partners, the club will submit “a financing proposal of 1,500 million euros (1,731 million dollars)” for its construction.

Finally, the general director of the club confirmed that the budget for the current season has to achieve a profit of “5 million euros (5.8 million dollars)”, while last season closed with losses of 481 million euros. euros (555 million dollars).

With information from AFP