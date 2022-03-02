Grim Dawn, the action RPG from the creators of Titan Quest, announces millionaire sales

After passing through PC, the Diablo-style adventure came to Xbox last December.

The Grim Dawn case is one of those that may go unnoticed by many people, but it is a serious matter. The game of Crate Entertainment It premiered on PC in 2016, but recently brought its RPG action to Xbox consoles with a definitive edition that continues to catapult the title as one of the most outstanding in the genre in recent years.

Add 7 million between game and DLCsSo much so that we should not be surprised by the announcement made by the studio through the game’s official social networks. In a message, they assure that Grim Dawn has sold 7 million copies of the game and its DLCs, a number that they have used to celebrate the success and thank the players for the support they have shown them over the years.

Among the answers that we can read, we observe a high level of affection on the part of the users, and even any of them dares to say that it takes almost 3,000 hours dedicated in his account. Other he thanks the studio for providing him with a great offline game and single-player experience at a time when the market prioritizes online.

When we talk about Grim Dawn, we talk about an ideal ARPG proposal for those looking for an adventure halfway between Diablo and Titan Quest, the title for which they are also responsible at Crate Entertainment. the game is so intense and complete that these factors compensate for its defects, although if you want to know more you can consult the analysis that we published back in the day.

