Grim Dawn, the hit Titan Quest Veteran’s Diablo, gets a definitive edition and new features

The Xbox exclusive on consoles incorporates graphic options and new languages ​​in its latest update.

If you don’t know it, Grim Dawn It is one of those proposals that you should take a look at if you are interested in titles like Diablo. The title of Crate Entertainment It was on PC since 2016, but since its arrival on Xbox was announced, we have been waiting a long time to finally enjoy it on Microsoft consoles.

Now, the game has already been launched with a definitive edition which brings the base experience, but also two expansion packs that enhance the adventure. In this way, it has new scenarios, enemies and missions, along with hundreds of additional unique elements and three new character classes, at a total price of 54,99 euros en la Microsoft Store.

The definitive edition brings with it two expansionsDuring these first weeks, an update has also been implemented that brings, in addition to the adjustment of several bugs, some improvements for the game. Among them, the new graphic options, which allow from touching the antialiasing, depth of field or ambient occlusion to unlocking the framerate to enjoy a better experience on the new generation hardware (on Xbox Series, since we are talking about a Xbox exclusive on consoles).

Likewise, other minor aspects have been added, such as support for three new languages ​​(Korean, Polish and Czech) or the possibility of adjust interface Username in case the text boxes are too small on your television or monitor. You can check out the full patch notes on their website.

When we talk about Grim Dawn, we are talking about a game that, despite seeming very niche, has accumulated much success. It vastly surpassed one million copies sold on PC, with its DLCs selling hundreds of thousands of units since its release, and its ARPG proposition is ideal for those looking for an adventure halfway between Diablo and Titan Quest. But, if you want to know more, you can read the analysis that we published at the time.

