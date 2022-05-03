Gross sales of the Tomb Raider saga all through its historical past are printed after the acquisition of Embracer Staff

Sq. Enix’s choice to promote a collection of franchises and studios to Embracer Staff has thrown up another attention-grabbing knowledge, comparable to gross sales all through all the historical past of the Tomb Raider franchise.

Following Embracer Staff’s settlement to procure Eidos Montreal, Sq. Enix Montreal, and Crystal Dynamics, from Sq. Enix, the corporate shared a timeline of the Tomb Raider franchise. In line with the chronology, Tomb Raider has bought 88 million devices since its inception in 1996and 38 million of the gross sales of its whole historical past come handiest from the ultimate trilogy that served as a reboot, which contains Tomb Raider (2013), Upward thrust of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

As well as, the franchise has registered over 53 million paid downloads for cellular video games like Lara Croft: Relic Run and Lara Croft: Pass.

Embracer Staff’s Tomb Raider Timeline unearths that Tomb Raider has bought 88 million devices since its inception in 1996.

The timeline showcases different Tomb Raider spin-off video games comparable to Lara Croft and the Mum or dad of Mild and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, in addition to video games previous to the 2013 reboot, together with Tomb Raider: Legend, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, and Tomb Raider. : Underworld.

Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos explains that the Tomb Raider logo may be very robust, additionally past the video games: “That is provided that we take a look at the video games. We nonetheless have a complete transmedia global in the market, identified for films, new collection arising, comics, and taking a look thru what the chances are for this franchise, I inform you the most productive is but to come back.“

Closing month, Crystal Dynamics introduced that it’s running on a brand new Tomb Raider sport the use of Unreal Engine 5.