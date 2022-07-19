Grounded, from Obsidian and Xbox, will have an animated series with the writer of Star Wars: Clone Wars

The cooperative action and survival title available on Game Pass will feature the hand of Brent Friedman.

Television series and video games are worlds that are increasingly linked. We are seeing it with the constant announcements of new productions aimed at the small screen or streaming platforms, and it seems that now it is the turn of Xbox with Grounded, the game of Obsidian.

As Deadline has been able to advance, the cooperative action and survival title available on Game Pass will have its own animated series along with Waterproof Studios / SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment, who will collaborate with the developer and Xbox itself.

The screenwriter will be Brent FriedmanThe main writer of the series of Grounded will be Brent Friedman, known for his work writing Star Wars: The Clone Wars, although with experience in other important productions such as Star Trek: Enterprise or having participated in series such as Earthworm Jim. Next to Friedman he will be Brien Goodrichwho has been an associate director on the Halo series.

The plot will follow the story of four friends whose plans are turned upside down when they come across a technology that shrinks them down to tiny people. From that moment they must survive in the garden of the house of one of them while trying to stop an evil corporation that threatens their territory.

We’re expected to learn more about the series at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, though while Grounded continues to grow as a video gamewith its version 1.0 available in the month of September and a bulk of players on both PC and Xbox consoles that already exceeds ten million.

More about: Grounded, TV series and video games, Obsidian, Xbox, Brent Friedman and Star Wars: Clone Wars.