Grounded sets the release date of its final version, when it will leave early access

We already knew that the game developed by Obsidian would arrive in September, but now we know the day.

It’s been two years since Grounded was released in early access and it’s a good time for Obsidian Entertainment tell us when its final version arrives. In fact, they already told us that it would be in September, but now we know the specific date.

Version 1.0 arrives on September 27It has been Adam Brennecke, director of the game, who has made the announcement through a video shared on the account of Twitter title officer. In it, he states that Grounded version 1.0 will be available on September 27regardless of whether we play it on PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S.

This final version will introduce certain changes, although the highlight may be the addition of a full campaign that we can play both alone and cooperatively with friends. In addition, new armor recipes, new armor, more insects and other news arrive.

The truth is that Grounded is being a success for the type of game it is, already accumulating more than 10 million players and driven by being available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service. Along with this, it has been anticipated that the franchise will have an animated series in the future from the writer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

More about: Grounded, Early Access, Release Date, Obsidian, Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox.