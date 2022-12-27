Group B matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Schedules and channels to watch in Peru

The teams of Wales, England, the United States and Iran are part of group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

ripped the World Cup Qatar 2022 with an opening ceremony that brought more than one surprise and several absences. However, the victory of the Ecuadorian team against the host Qatar put it momentarily as the leader of Group A. But this Monday, November 21, the matches continue and it is the debut of the teams that are members of the Group B: Wales, England, the United States and Iran.

Gareth Baletop star of Galestook his team to the Qatar 2022 for the first time in 64 years, becoming the top star of his country and with the hope of being able to play a good role in this group, despite facing teams with World Cup significance.

England, with Harry Kane As captain, he wants to repeat the great role he achieved in Russia 2018, where he was among the best four of that World Cup. The English team wants to end the curse of not winning in the last 56 years, but to do so they know that they have a difficult path, since all the teams have come with their best elements.

The selection of USA returns to a world competition after 8 years, since Russia 2018 failed to qualify. He counts among his ranks Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson, among others.

The first date of Group B It will be played on Monday, November 21 at various times. DirecTV will broadcast all the World Cup matches, while Latina will only broadcast some duels

– England vs. Iran: Monday, November 21 at 8:00 am Broadcast by Latina, DirecTV and DirecTV GO.

– United States vs. Welsh: Monday, November 21 at 2:00 pm Broadcast by Latina, DirecTV and DirecTV GO.

– Iran vs. Welsh: Friday, November 25 at 5:00 am Broadcast by Latina, DirecTV and DirecTV GO.

– England vs. USA: Friday, November 25 at 2:00 pm Broadcast by Latina, DirecTV and DirecTV GO.

– England vs. Welsh: Tuesday, November 29 at 2:00 pm Broadcast by Latina, DirecTV and DirecTV GO.

– Iran vs. USA: Tuesday, November 29 at 2:00 pm Broadcast by Latina, DirecTV and DirecTV GO.

The winner of this Group B will face second place in the Group A in the round of 16. Between Qatar, Ecuador, the Netherlands or Senegal the rival will come out. The match will be played on Sunday, December 4 at 2:00 pm at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The second place of Group B it will be measured against the first of A. The commitment will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 10:00 am at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The British team will seek revenge in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being eliminated by Croatia in the semifinals of the last edition held in Russia. In the duel for third place, they were also defeated by Belgium, being relegated to the final podium. Your coach will be the same: Gareth Southgate.

The coach has already delivered his list of 26 players called up for the World Cup and today, Tuesday, November 15, the English delegation left for their concentration in Qatar.

Southgate surprised by not including big players like Fikayo Tomori or Ivan Toney in their final list. (Reuters/Jason Cairnuff)

Headed by their coach Gregg Berhalter, the United States soccer team became the first of the 32 qualifiers to arrive in the host country. The Americans set foot in Qatar last Friday, November 11.

The US representatives have been staying at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski hotel, located on the artificial island The Pearl (The Island), north of the capital Doha. Their training sessions will take place at an Al Gharafa clubhouse, 15 kilometers away. This will be their eleventh participation in the world championships and they will seek to repeat or improve their best campaign, which dates back to the first edition in Uruguay 1930, where they obtained third place.

American delegation has been in Qatar for 4 days. (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

