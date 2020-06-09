Group dance routines “could be in jeopardy” for this year’s Strictly, says ex-pro AJ

Whereas Strictly Come Dancing followers are counting on a 2020 collection to elevate the nation’s spirits in autumn, former Strictly skilled AJ Pritchard has mentioned that it’ll “undoubtedly” go forward, however the beloved group routines “could be in jeopardy”.

Talking to RadioTimes.com along with his brother and Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, AJ mentioned: “I believe the present will certainly go forward in some capability. For me, the one factor is that professionals would normally begin in August, finish of July and spend 4 to 5 weeks collectively, doing the skilled routines, the group routines.”

“I believe that that a part of it might be in jeopardy barely,” he mentioned. “However they’ll all the time present repeats of the group dances every week from earlier years.”

He added that hopefully by the autumn, the UK will be “in a safer place for all people to get again collectively once more” on Strictly.

AJ, who joined Strictly in 2016, introduced in March that he wouldn’t be returning to the present for its 2020 collection, however as a substitute hopes to pursue a presenting profession alongside his brother Curtis.

“I’ve had 4 improbable years on Strictly Come Dancing, however for us it’s about transferring ahead and the top aim is to current a shiny-floored Saturday night time TV present that all of us love, for instance, Strictly, Britain’s Received Expertise – these form of reveals,” he mentioned.

In current months, there have been stories of Strictly’s upcoming collection complying with social distancing measures by axing the studio viewers, eradicating Dave Arch’s orchestra and quarantining its superstar line-up.

“There are dances you are able to do individually – your charleston, your jive,” AJ mentioned on the subject of socially distanced dancing. “There’s all the time a method, the place there’s a will.”

When requested what acting on Strictly would be like and not using a studio viewers, AJ mentioned: “You get a lot assist out of your fellow colleagues, the crew, the digital camera folks, hair, make-up they usually provide the feeling that you just need to carry out – if you happen to’ve labored exhausting all week, whether or not there’s an viewers or not, you’re nonetheless going to offer the identical 110 per cent.”

Curtis, who was an expert dancer on Dancing with the Stars in Eire, added: “I’m not going to lie, with out an viewers they might simply dub in a little bit of clapping. It could work nice on TV.”

Each brothers had been just lately appointed as ambassadors for the British Dyslexia Affiliation, having been recognized with the situation at a younger age.

“Rising up, I truly didn’t need to be labelled as dyslexic, I assumed it was an issue, however I realised it’s truly moulded me into the particular person I’m. It isn’t one thing that’s unhealthy, it’s one thing that really permits you to change into artistic,” Curtis mentioned. “Chances are you’ll be a little bit bit slower on the studying or the writing, however it’s about discovering a method that works for you.”

AJ added: “When it got here right down to being at colleges and having to speak to hundreds of youngsters in meeting, or now as an grownup, having to study scripts for pantomime or speaking off an autocue, we simply do issues barely in another way.”

“I believe for us, our dad and mom had been very key to that and our dancing has all the time been concerning the exhausting work paying off in the top,” he added.

