Group Nine Forms SPAC, Eyes M&A Through Blank Check Corporation

Group Nine Media, the digital-media firm wherein Discovery is a lead investor, is on the prowl for mergers and acquisitions in 2021.

Group Nine fashioned a particular goal acquisition firm (SPAC), a sort of “clean test” shell firm, with plans to launch as a publicly traded entity and mix with “one other goal enterprise” within the digital-media area, in line with a registration assertion filed Monday (Dec. 21) with the SEC. A SPAC is a form of holding firm fashioned for the aim of elevating capital by means of an preliminary public providing for an acquisition, merger or different enterprise mixture.

New York-based Group Nine was fashioned in 2016 with a $100 million funding from Discovery, combining three startups backed by venture-capital agency Lerer Hippeau — Thrillist, NowThis Media and the Dodo — with Seeker (previously Discovery Digital Networks). The corporate acquired comedy studio JASH in 2017 and final yr purchased ladies’s way of life model PopSugar.

Group Nine’s properties attain 44% of the U.S. inhabitants every month and generate practically 7 billion video views month-to-month, in line with the submitting.

In accordance the submitting, Group Nine has “not chosen any particular goal enterprise and we’ve got not, nor has anybody on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, instantly or not directly, with any goal enterprise concerning a enterprise mixture with our firm.”

Group Nine mentioned it’s focusing on the acquisition or merger with an organization within the social media, e-commerce, occasions, and digital publishing and advertising sectors.

“We imagine the digital media sector is primed for consolidation, as digital media corporations want a scaled platform with environment friendly portfolio infrastructure to compete within the ecosystem and return worth to shareholders within the long-term,” the Group Nine SPAC submitting says.

Discovery owns 25% of Group Nine, with different fairness stakeholders together with German publishing agency Axel Springer and Lerer Hippeau. Group Nine is headed by chairman and CEO Ben Lerer, who’s additionally a managing director at Lerer Hippeau (co-founded by his father, Ken Lerer).

Group Nine proposed an IPO value of $10 per share (estimated for the needs of the registration payment), and plans to supply 20 million shares (or 23 million if the underwriters’ over-allotment choice is exercised). If the proposed providing yields $200 million, Group Nine would obtain $189 million internet proceeds after underwriting reductions and fee.

Following the general public providing, Group Nine SPAC LLC would personal an estimated 20% of excellent shares. The corporate has proposed to be listed on the Nasdaq trade beneath the image “GNAC.” The proposed transaction is being underwritten by Barclays Capital and Code Advisors. ​

The Group Nine SPAC doesn’t at the moment have any working companies, so it didn’t report any working leads to the S-1 registration assertion. It at the moment has a working-capital deficit of $161.3 million, complete belongings of $210 million and complete liabilities of $186.3 million, per the submitting.

The Group Nine SPAC is an “rising development firm, so it’s eligible beneath the 2012 JOBS Act to benefit from “sure exemptions from varied reporting necessities which are relevant to different public corporations,” in line with the submitting. These embody “decreased disclosure obligations concerning government compensation in its periodic studies and proxy statements.”