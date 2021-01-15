Group Nine Sets $200 Million IPO Through SPAC

The particular function acquisition firm arrange by Group Nine Media introduced pricing of its preliminary public providing of 20 million models at $10 apiece, for whole gross proceeds of $200 million.

Discovery-backed Group Nine, whose digital-media manufacturers embrace Thrillist, NowThis, the Dodo and Seeker, filed paperwork for the SPAC final month saying it plans to mix with “one other goal enterprise” within the digital-media area. Group Nine hasn’t publicly recognized any M&A targets. A SPAC is a sort of clean test holding firm fashioned for the aim of elevating capital by means of an IPO for an acquisition, merger or different enterprise mixture.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp.’s securities will start buying and selling Jan. 15 on the Nasdaq Capital Market underneath the ticker image “GNACU.” Every unit contains one share of Class A standard inventory (which is able to commerce underneath the image “GNAC”) and one-third of a redeemable warrant; every entire warrant (buying and selling underneath the image “GNACW”) permits the holder purchase one share of GNAC Class A standard inventory at an train value of $11.50 per share.

Of the $200 million gross proceeds from the IPO, Group Nine Acquisition Corp. stated it might obtain a web $189 million after underwriting reductions and commissions. Group Nine stated it’s focusing on the acquisition or merger with companies in digital media or associated areas like social media, e-commerce, occasions, and digital publishing and advertising.

GNAC is led by CEO and director Ben Lerer (pictured above), who additionally serves because the CEO of Group Nine Media. Brian Sugar, president of Group Nine Media and former CEO of PopSugar, is president and a director of GNAC, and Group Nine Media CFO Sean Macnew serves as chief monetary officer of the SPAC.

Following the IPO, the Group Nine SPAC will personal a 19.8% fairness stake within the firm, which the corporate stated consists “solely of founder shares” held by Lerer, Sugar and Macnew.

As well as, GNAC introduced two additions to its board of administrators: Richard D. Parsons, co-founder and accomplice of Creativeness Capital and a director of Lazard Ltd and Lazard Group, in addition to the previous CEO of Time Warner and former chairman of Citigroup; and Jen Wong, COO of Reddit and former president of digital at Time Inc. Parsons and Wong have been granted 25,000 models every of GNAC.

New York-based Group Nine Media was fashioned in 2016 with a $100 million funding from Discovery, combining three startups backed by venture-capital agency Lerer Hippeau — Thrillist, NowThis Media and the Dodo — with Seeker (previously Discovery Digital Networks). The corporate acquired comedy studio JASH in 2017 and final yr purchased girls’s life-style model PopSugar.

Barclays and Code Advisors are performing as underwriters for the Group Nine Acquisition Corp. IPO. GNAC has granted the underwriters a 45-day choice to buy as much as a further 3 million models to cowl over-allotments. The providing is predicted to shut on Jan. 20, 2021, topic to customary closing circumstances.

Discovery owns 25% of Group Nine (as of Sept. 30, 2020), valued at $276 million, per Discovery’s 10-Q for the third quarter. Different fairness stakeholders together with German publishing agency Axel Springer and Lerer Hippeau (the enterprise capital agency co-founded by Ken Lerer, the daddy of Ben Lerer).