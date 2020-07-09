Group Sues Singer to Share Identify, Says Lawyers Demanded $10M – Variety

The battle over using the identify “Girl A” ratcheted up Wednesday with a lawsuit from the nation trio previously referred to as Girl Antebellum in opposition to Anita White, the singer who additionally goes by Girl A, asking a Tennessee court docket to declare that each artists can use the moniker going ahead.

Among the many extra fascinating factors of the nation act’s swimsuit: The group says it utilized for a trademark on “Girl A” in 2010 and was granted it in 2011. They are saying that, within the midst of negotiations over sharing the identify, the group started writing a tune with White that would have been launched as a joint single. That was scuttled, together with ongoing negotiations, they are saying, after she introduced in new authorized counsel that made “an exorbitant financial demand.”

Though the quantity of the demand will not be cited within the lawsuit, a press release launched by the group says her present authorized counsel requested for $10 million.

“At the moment we’re unhappy to share that our honest hope to be part of along with Anita White in unity and customary objective has ended,” the band’s assertion started. “She and her workforce have demanded a $10 million cost, so reluctantly we have now come to the conclusion that we want to ask a court docket to affirm our proper to proceed to use the identify Girl A, a trademark we have now held for a few years.”

They added, “We by no means even entertained the concept that she shouldn’t additionally have the ability to use the identify Girl A, and by no means will — at present’s motion doesn’t change that.”

White didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from Variety.

Ought to the case ever make it to court docket, untangling the 2 events’ claims might show difficult, as the previous Girl Antebellum says it used the “Girl A” informally on web sites and in merch going all the best way again to 2006 earlier than receiving the 2011 trademark, whereas White launched music below the identify as early as 2010, maybe establishing her personal de facto rights, even and not using a formal trademark.

“Based mostly on data and perception, White has by no means utilized to register ‘Girl ‘A’’ as a trademark or service mark,” the swimsuit contends. In the meantime, it says, “On Might 18, 2010, Girl A’D Productions, Inc. utilized to register ‘Girl A’ in Worldwide Class 41 for leisure companies, together with reside musical performances and streaming musical programming. The primary use date was recognized as 2006, and the first-use-in-commerce date was recognized as 2008. ... The applying was assigned to Plaintiff LAE on August 30, 2010.” The official registration of the trademark occurred on July 26, 2011 “after no oppositions had been filed by any individual or entity, together with White.”

The trio’s lawsuit affirms that no financial damages are being sought, nor do the group want to be granted sole rights to the identify. They are saying they merely need to share it, within the spirit of a “coexistence settlement” that was being negotiated earlier than talks broke down.

In what White’s supporters are positive to see as a case of Goliath taking over David, the lawsuit mentions their respective Spotify numbers ± theirs, amounting to tens of millions, hers within the low triple digits — as a part of an argument for why no followers would ever confuse the 2.

“White used ‘Girl ‘A’’ to establish herself because the performer on recorded music initially launched in 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2018,” the swimsuit says. “Though White’s recorded music and the Musical Group’s recorded music each seem on Spotify, every social gathering’s music is straight away distinguishable. For instance, the Musical Group has a singular Girl A artist web page with over 7 million month-to-month listeners that includes solely the Musical Group’s music (together with its album art work) beneath a distinguished picture of the Musical Group, whereas White has a separate distinctive Girl ‘A’ artist web page with (as of submitting) 166 month-to-month listeners that includes three of her 4 albums (together with her album art work) beneath a distinguished picture of White.”

The swimsuit makes frequent reference to the June 15 second wherein each artists publicized what appeared to be a peaceable and fruitful negotiation, even collectively posting photographs from a Zoom name.

“Plaintiffs and White – and later Plaintiffs’ counsel and White’s counsel – mentioned varied types of cooperation via which not solely would the Plaintiffs and White proceed to peacefully coexist, however Plaintiffs would assist White’s musical profession,” the swimsuit says, with out giving any extra details about whether or not that assist would have included monetary funds. ” Throughout their Zoom convention, Plaintiffs and White mentioned co-writing and collectively recording a brand new tune that may be promoted and commercialized by the events, and shortly afterward, started collaborating on the writing course of.”

Then, on June 25, the swimsuit says, “White’s new counsel contacted Plaintiffs’ counsel, stating, in pertinent half, that ‘Cooley LLP represents Ms. White in reference to trademark litigation issues.’ … Eleven days later (July seventh), with none dialogue or context (however Plaintiffs’ makes an attempt to contact White’s new counsel) and however White’s Instagram publish 21 days prior extolling the Musical Group’s and White’s be part of objective of turning ‘damage into hope,’ White’s new counsel delivered a draft settlement settlement that included an exorbitant financial demand, whereas sustaining the cooperation and collaboration obligations.”

The nation group’s swimsuit consists of quite a few attachments displaying outdated merch gadgets bearing the identify Girl A and even a display shot, through the Wayback Machine website, of a web page that used the identify in 2006.

Girl Antebellum introduced earlier in June that they had been altering their identify after realizing the offense it induced due to its associations with slavery within the Confederacy period.

“It was a stirring in our hearts and reflection on our personal blindspots that led us to announce just a few weeks in the past that we had been dropping the phrase ‘Antebellum’ from our identify and shifting ahead utilizing solely the identify so a lot of our followers already knew us by,” the group mentioned in its assertion. “After we discovered that Ms. White had additionally been performing below the identify Girl A, we had heartfelt discussions together with her about how we will all come collectively and make one thing particular and exquisite out of this second. We by no means even entertained the concept that she shouldn’t additionally have the ability to use the identify Girl A, and by no means will – at present’s motion doesn’t change that.

“As an alternative, we shared our tales, listened to one another, prayed and spent hours on the cellphone and textual content writing a tune about this expertise collectively. We felt we had been introduced collectively for a motive and noticed this as residing out the calling that introduced us to make this alteration within the first place. We’re disillusioned that we received’t have the ability to work along with Anita for that larger objective.

“We’re nonetheless dedicated to educating ourselves, our kids and doing our half to struggle for the racial justice so desperately wanted in our nation and all over the world. We’ve solely taken the primary small steps and can prioritize racial equality as a key pillar of the work of LadyAID, particularly leaning into supporting and empowering our youth. We hope Anita and the advisers she is now listening to will change their minds about their strategy. We will achieve this far more collectively than on this dispute.”

