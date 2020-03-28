General News

Growing surge of misinformation about COVID-19 is new enemy, UN chief says

March 28, 2020
U.N. Secretary-Widespread Antonio Guterres talked about Friday the sector isn’t simply stopping the “commonplace enemy” of the coronavirus “nevertheless our enemy would be the rising surge of incorrect info” about COVID-19 sickness.



