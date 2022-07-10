Grupo Firme could sing in the XV years of the eldest daughter of Canelo Álvarez

Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, could be present at the XV-year party of Canelo Álvarez’s daughter (Photo: Youtube/Little Giant Boxing)

The fame and wide recognition that Saul Alvarez he has acquired in boxing have brought him closer to making friends with personalities from the field of entertainment. Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, is one of the characters that has had the greatest relationship with the undisputed champion in recent years. Even, thanks to their friendly relationship, the regional music band could be present at the party of XV years of his daughter Emily Cinnamon Alvarez Beltran.

In an interview documented and broadcast through the YouTube channel of the communicator Nelssie Carrillo, the athlete was questioned about the plans he has at the door, both in his sports career and in the personal sphere. In this sense, he provided details about the party that he is organizing for his eldest daughter to celebrate her birthday and said that Eduin Caz could sing to him in the morning.

“It is difficult to prepare for that, but she is the one who is organizing everything. She is organizing it and the only thing I want is for him to be happy with his fifteen years and to celebrate it well”, he declared before the media. Similarly, when questioned about the presence of the singer declared that “it could be”, as it corresponds to a request made by Emily.

Grupo Firme will also perform at the Zócalo in Mexico City (YouTube Capture: GobCDMX)

The wide recognition of Álvarez in the Mexican elite is one of the traits that could favor the presence of Eduin, Joaquin, Jhonny, AB, Dylan, Christian and Fito. In addition, the vocalist of the group has established a relationship beyond the professional with the boxer and even went to train with him at his gym in San Diego, California, on the eve of his fight against Dmitry Bivol. In that sense, the presence of Grupo Firme in the celebration could be real.

According to information released by the news agency Associated Press (AP), the The cost for the presentation of Grupo Firme could be around MXN 2.5 million. On the other hand, being the highest paid athlete in Mexico and the eighth in the world, Canelo Álvarez could cover the cost. It is worth mentioning that in his last brawl he was creditor to a bag of USD 15 million.

Although the boxer does not share the home with his first-born, he has not missed the opportunities to live with her. In fact, in June 2022 he attended a closing ceremony of the school attended by his daughter to celebrate the conclusion of another stage in his academic life. In the act she was reunited with Karen Beltranmother of Emily Cinnamon, who documented the act on her social networks.

Canelo Álvarez and Karen Beltrán celebrated Emily Cinnamon’s high school exit (Photo: Instagram/annybeltran)

“We are very proud of you, my girl. A new stage begins for you, I wish you the best. In High School the world is yours, you will achieve everything you set your mind to. never stop believing in yourself. You are incredible, a very intelligent girl with many qualities. You know that we will always be for you. We love you. Congratulations, my beautiful graduate”posted on her verified Instagram profile @annybeltran.

The luxuries are not foreign to the celebrations carried out by the Mexican boxer. In 2021, one of the events that attracted the most attention was his marriage union with Fernanda Gómez. Although the celebration for the civil ceremony took place in Punta Mita, Nayarit, on May 22, he organized an unprecedented event in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The party held inside an exclusive ranch was attended by artists worthy of a music festival. the mexican band Manna was the group in charge of opening the stage. Later they presented The blue Angelswho were also sponsors and paved the way for an exhibition of Prince Royce. Finally, in the early morning, the Banda El Recodo She was in charge of closing the show of the luxurious ceremony.

