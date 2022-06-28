Grupo Orlegi officially announced the purchase of Sporting de Gijón in Spanish football

Real Sporting de Gijon. Photo: @RealSporting

Grupo Orlegi has made the purchase of Real Sporting de Gijón from Spain official. Through a statement, both parties have formalized the conclusion of the negotiations in which the Mexican consortium took over most of the share capital of the Asturian club. In the same way, they informed of the new appointments in the Board of Directors that will have Alejandro Carlos Irarragorri Gutierrez as president.

“The acquisition by Orlegi entails the commitment to develop the maximum potential of Real Sporting de Gijón as a club and as a youth academythat of contributing to the training of women and men who join the grassroots football categories, as well as forming a community by creating shared value in the city of Gijón, and in all the places where Orlegi Sports activity takes place ”, the statement read.

In the organization chart they were also defined Alfonso Villalva Peniche y Martin Hollaenderas vowels, and Jose Maria Segovia Canadas as non-director secretary. The new administration will appear before public opinion to reveal more details about the new project in what is expected to be a press conference.

Screenshot: @RealSporting

“Orlegi Sports is a global company specialized in the management and administration of sports organizations. It stands out for a model that is based on the design and development of processes, structure and infrastructure that add value to entities. It has a guarantee of proven experience and efficiency. His career in Liga MX, where he is present with two teams, Club Santos Laguna and Atlas Fútbol Club, proves it, “adds the message.

With the consortium as the owner of clubs in Liga MX, it has accumulated the following achievements: two league titles with Atlas (Opening 2021 and Closing 2022.), another two with Santos Laguna (Clausura 2015 and Clausura 2018), in addition to a Copa MX (Apertura 2014) and a Champion of Champions (2014-15). In the Liga de Expansión MX he won the Guard1anes 2020 championship with Tampico Madero.

Real Sporting de Gijón, as its name says, is a football club that carries out its activities in the coastal city of Gijón, in the Autonomous Community of Asturias in northern Spain and plays in the second division of Iberian football: LaLiga SmartBank. The history of the team covers more than a century of anecdotes since it was officially founded on July 1, 1905 and although it was not the only institution that was born in the port, it was the one that took the hegemony of the sport at the local level.

Sporting de Gijón in a LaLiga SmartBank match. Photo: LALIGA



With regular participation in the highest category of Iberian football in which made his debut in the 1943-44 campaignthe rojiblanco team is currently in the silver championship after its most recent relegation in 2017 (in its entire history, the club has lost the category seven times) and is home at the Stadium The Molinon that today has a capacity for 30 thousand fans.

In the 2021-22 season, the Sportinguistas occupied the seventeenth position of the classification at the end of all the matches, just two places from relegation (to the third division) with 46 points obtained as a result of 11 wins, 13 draws and 18 losses. They were only above Malaga, Amorebieta, Real Sociedad B, Fuenlabrada and Alcorcón.

The greatest achievement in the history of the team from Gijón is having been second in the Spanish first division in the 1978-79 season and two runners-up in the Copa del Rey in 1980-81 and 1981-82. He has been champion of the second category five times: 1943-44, 1950-51, 1956-57, 1969-70 and 1976-77.

