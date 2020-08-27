GST loss to Gujarat government of 12 thousand crores, demand compensation from center

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday demanded a compensation of Rs 12 thousand crore from the Center under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the state is in dire need of financial help in the form of GST compensation, but the central government is also tied to falling cess revenue. Also Read – 78% of the parents said – Do not open schools, we do not care about wasting the children’s year

Patel also has charge of the state's finance ministry. He attended the 41st meeting of GST Council on Thursday through video conference. "The main agenda of this meeting was to find a way to compensate the states for lack of revenue due to corona virus," he said in a statement.

Patel said, "Gujarat should get 12 thousand crores as GST compensation. Although, we need money to run the state smoothly, but the Center has said that it is difficult to pay at this time. " He said that the total GST compensation figure for all the states is about three lakh crore rupees.

States are entitled to compensation for loss of revenue in the first five years of GST implementation from July 1, 2017 under the Central GST Act. Patel said, “Till now the Center was using cess revenue on luxury goods to compensate us. But this time, the possibility of compensation from that source is less, as the cess revenue of the center has also declined. “

Patel said that the options that were considered in the GST Council meeting included taking loans to compensate the states. He said that states have been asked to give their suggestions in seven days.