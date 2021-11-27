GTA 3 and the multiplayer that never came: the story behind Rockstar’s unfinished project

References to a multiplayer were discovered in the original game code that ended up being discarded.

Although the first multiplayer options of the GTA saga were born on a limited basis with the first game in the series and later expanded with the PSP installments, Rockstar he dispensed with online in his memorable Grand Theft Auto III, even though the studio had experimented with these options in its cool open world. What led Rockstar to make this decision? In a recent interview with the killazspain channel, the one who was one of the studio’s founders, and also responsible for the birth of great GTA titles or even Max Payne, has delved into this question.

There was nothing worse than taking out a broken multiplayer, that would have killed usJamie KingAccording to Jamie King, who left Rockstar in 2006, the studio “were very aware of multiplayer. Sam Houser is very smart, very cunning, and has a great vision for the future,” says the former manager. “MMOs and multiplayer games were flourishing at the time, but online was still very young. It was Call of Duty on Xbox that was really starting to grow online on consoles from a technical player perspective on consoles.” That’s why, he adds, when they worked on GTA 3 they took into account the multiplayer options, “but it was technically very difficult get GTA to work on consoles as is [en aquel entonces], especially on PlayStation 2 “.

GTA III in the collection The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

With technology still untapped to the maximum in the Sony console, Rockstar asked the following question: “‘Where do we start?’ Because we never wanted to put something in the game that was not great, and the whole multiplayer, programming, network code … it was a lot of effort, “explains King. “It was too much work and we weren’t going to get it right. And there was nothing worse than putting out a broken multiplayer, that would have killed us.”

We never wanted to put something in the game that wasn’t greatJamie KingRockstar preferred to be patient although that meant that fans would ask for two or three years “‘Where is the multiplayer? Where is the online?’ But for us [crear el multijugador] it was a great distraction for our ultimate goal. And it’s a shame but I think that, in a way, it was like the pinnacle of that debate about video game content. “

As has happened on other occasions, they would be Players those who would rescue this multiplayer in GTA 3. Rockstar would make the definitive leap to multiplayer in its successful series with the fantastic GTA IV, although it has undoubtedly been Grand Theft Auto Online that has laid the foundations of a multiplayer game experience that reflects perfectly the essence of GTA. During these last years, Jamie King has turned his efforts in the world of eSports.

