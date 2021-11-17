GTA 3 cheats: all codes on all platforms for well being, armor, endless ammo, cash, guns and extra

The arriving of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version lets in us to as soon as once more get better one of the vital nice classics within the historical past of video video games, the one who did extra to modify the belief of those open worlds in 3-D. And as a just right recreation within the saga, it has a large number of insanity that we will be able to impress due to the GTA 3 cheats, which we now have compiled with the intention to use them on all platforms the place the sport is to be had.

The most productive methods of GTA 3

To go into the cheats of GTA 3 You simply need to press the indicated mixture of buttons when you are taking part in, out of doors of any menu. When it comes to PC, you’ll have to input the indicated command. From well being upgrades, to immunity, cash, and cars, listed below are the most productive combos. Don’t overlook to try the listing of cheats for GTA San Andreas, so you’ll be able to additionally profit from that different installment.

Obtain all guns

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up PC : GUNSGUNSGUNS

: GUNSGUNSGUNS Nintendo Transfer: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

Obtain $ 250,000

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up PC : IFIWEREARICHMAN

: IFIWEREARICHMAN Nintendo Transfer: ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

Complete armor

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up PC : TORTOISE

: TORTOISE Nintendo Transfer: ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

Carry the quest stage

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Proper, Left, Proper, Left, Proper

: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Proper, Left, Proper, Left, Proper Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Proper, Left, Proper, Left, Proper

: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Proper, Left, Proper, Left, Proper PC : MOREPOLICEPLEASE

: MOREPOLICEPLEASE Nintendo Transfer: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Proper, Left, Proper, Left, Proper

Decrease the quest stage

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down PC : NOPOLICEPLEASE

: NOPOLICEPLEASE Nintendo Transfer: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Extra gore and blood

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : Sq., L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Proper, L1, X

: Sq., L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Proper, L1, X Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Proper, LB, A

: X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Proper, LB, A PC : NASTYLIMBSCHEAT

: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Nintendo Transfer: To be showed

Tanque Rhino

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y PC : GIVEUSATANK

: GIVEUSATANK Nintendo Transfer: A, A, A, A, A, A, R, ZL, L, X, A, X

Beef up riding talent

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle

: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y

: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y PC : CORNERSLIKEMAD

: CORNERSLIKEMAD Nintendo Transfer: R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X

Flying cars

PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2 : Proper, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1.

: Proper, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1. Xbox Sequence S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360 : Proper, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB

: Proper, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB PC : CHITTYCHITTYBB

: CHITTYCHITTYBB Nintendo Transfer: Proper, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R

And those are the most productive GTA 3 cheats for all platforms. We are hoping they have got served you smartly, and do not overlook to try the listing of cheats for GTA San Andreas, kind of in the similar taste, to get probably the most out of GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Version.