GTA 3 receives a fan remake in Unreal Engine 5 and its trailer has created a real need for us

TeaserPlay completes its series of videos of the Rockstar trilogy after San Andreas and Vice City.

If, like us, you have been following the work of TeaserPlay, you will know that the artist has been sharing some awesome fan remake videos of the Rockstar saga. Last May, he presented us with a trailer for his fan remake of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, with careful designs and fantastic editing.

Later, this same author shared a similar video but from GTA Vice City: “I used Lumen to render. My intention in making this video was to show how powerful Unreal Engine 5 becomes to make sandbox games. I also wanted to show what the remastered version of GTA Vice City should look like,” explained TeaserPlay.

Finally, the content creator has closed the legendary sandbox trilogy with its corresponding fan remake of GTA III, also using Unreal Engine 5, although it has taken the modeling of Claude Speed of the works of designer Hossein Diba. As in the rest of the videos, the result is magnificent, especially if we take into account that it is created by a fan. As with the rest of the projects, the purpose of TeaserPlay is not to make a playable version of the gameso, for the moment, it has only generated a great need for us.

The community around the fan remakes have not ceased to surprise us and some go a step further and are not satisfied with updating the graphics: recently, a fan surprised us with a beautiful remake of the original Pokémon, with all its artistic section based on the designs of the original Pokémon. original illustrations de Ken Sugimori.

