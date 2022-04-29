GTA 5 adds much-demanded improvements to PS5 and Xbox Series with a patch that includes fixes

Rockstar has detailed update 1.56, which affects motion blur on next-gen consoles.

We are tired of remembering it, but Grand Theft Auto V was launched in 2013. Since then, the title of Rockstar It has been crowned one of the most successful entertainment products of all time, also coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One and, almost a decade after its original release on PS3 and 360, to the new generation.

In the studio they continue to extend the life of the title by adding content to GTA Online on a regular basis, but the update 1.56 of the game brings adjustments and corrections. In fact, as we can read in the patch notes, they add improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S which were highly demanded by users.

Motion blur can be adjusted in next-genWe refer to a new option that allows adjust motion blur, disabling it if necessary via a slider on new generation Sony and Microsoft machines. Some players prefer a sharper image at the cost of losing fluidity in movement, so it is an implementation that will please this user profile.

In addition to correcting some bugs and avoiding application closures, loading times have been shortened even further, PS5 adaptive trigger feedback is adjusted, and music plays continuously while in an Xbox Live party. The patch is also available on PC, PS4 and Onealthough with modifications more focused on stability and solving the problems of the missions or the Director Mode.

A part of the community ensures that with the update, own files from PS5 and Xbox Series have been implemented to the game on the computer, so next-gen versions are expected to come to PC. In fact, if we look at the age rating system, it is something that we could take for granted for the near future.

