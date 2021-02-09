GTA 5 and GTA Online had the best year since their launch and already exceed 140 million copies

2020 was another record year for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, according to quarterly financial results from publisher Take-Two Interactive.

In an earnings summary, Take-Two revealed that GTA 5 has sold over 140 million units to date, that’s about 10 million units sold since May of last year and 5 million more since November. Additionally, more GTA 5 units were sold in the 2020 calendar than in any other year except for the game’s release year of 2013, when 32.5 million were sold.

GTA Online is also doing well years after launch, and Take-Two says the game had more players each month in 2020 than any other month since its launch, as well as throughout 2020 than in any other year since its release. It also saw the game’s highest participation rate from new and returning players, and its revenue was up 28% year-over-year during the quarter.

As part of your earnings, Take-Two reaffirmed its commitment to release GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S in the second half of 2021, as well as continuing to update the game with new content this year.

GTA wasn’t the only Take-Two franchise to see a continued rise in interest in 2020. Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold more than 36 million units worldwide, and Red Dead Online reached more players in December 2020. than ever since its beta launch in 2018. NBA 2K21 has sold more than 8 million units and Borderlands 3 has sold more than 12 million units.

Take-Two attributes much of the continued success of GTA Online this year to its ongoing list of new content releases, including the recently released Heist at Cayo Perico, the first heist that GTA Online players can play on their own if they are. wish.