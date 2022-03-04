GTA 5 details its performance on Xbox Series and PS5: these are its graphic modes

Additionally, Rockstar explains how game transfer works for Xbox One and PS4 players.

GTA V has become one of the most profitable games we’ve ever seen, so it’s no surprise that Rockstar has been working to bring his delivery to the new generation of consoles. What does this imply? Well, obviously some graphic improvements that will immerse us even more in its history, with 4K resolution, 60 FPS and other benefits of Xbox Series and PS5.

Rockstar wanted to expand this information further with a new statement on its website in which the three graphics modes of GTA V in the next-gen. As you can imagine, all of them reach 4K and other graphic wonders, although it is worth noting the distinctions between each:

Loyalty mode : Higher visual quality with 30 FPS. In this mode, Xbox Series X and PS5 reach native 4K resolution with Ray Tracing enabled, while Xbox Series S supports enhanced 4K resolution.



: Higher visual quality with 30 FPS. In this mode, Xbox Series X and PS5 reach native 4K resolution with Ray Tracing enabled, while Xbox Series S supports enhanced 4K resolution. Performance mode : The best gaming experience with 60 FPS. PS5 and Xbox Series X support enhanced 4K resolution, while Xbox Series S reaches 1080p resolution.



: The best gaming experience with 60 FPS. PS5 and Xbox Series X support enhanced 4K resolution, while Xbox Series S reaches 1080p resolution. RT Performance Mode: A mixture of the previous two with an improved 4K resolution, 60 FPS and Ray Tracing activated on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

On the other hand, Rockstar has shed some light on the game transfer between generations. According to what is read on its website, players of GTA V and GTA: Online on Xbox One and PS4 will be able to take their progress to PS5 and Xbox Series, or between different console platforms, with a unique migration for each.

There are few days left for GTA V users to enjoy the benefits of the next-gen, as this version will be released next March, 15th. However, not all eyes are on this novelty and, after confirming the development of GTA 6, the community is waiting for more news from Rockstar.

More about: GTA V, PS5 and Xbox Series.