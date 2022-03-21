GTA 5 is shown on PS5, Xbox Series and PC in this comparison video: graphics, resolution and framerate

The Bit Analyst puts the tireless Grand Theft Auto V to the test after its arrival in the next-gen.

Last March, 15th we received the version for the new generation of one of the most important and successful games of the last 15 years: Grand Theft Auto V came to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S accompanied by an offer of 50 and 75 percent discount on its update for all those who already had the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

At the beginning of the month, Rockstar gave us some details about its graphic options, being able to choose between Fidelity, Performance and RT Performance (with ray tracing). To put these options to the test between the different consoles of the new generation and in turn compare them with the PC version, The Bit Analyst has posted on his YouTube channel dealing thoroughly with the graphics, resolution and framerate from the popular Rockstar sandbox.

PS5: Fidelity: 2160p at 30 FPS



Performance: 1440p at 60 FPS



RT Performance: Dynamic 1440p at 60 FPS



Size: 92.76Gb

Series X: Fidelity: 2160p at 30 FPS



Performance: 1440p at 60 FPS



RT Performance: Dynamic 1440p at 60 FPS



Size: 87.80Gb

Series S: Fidelity: 1440p at 30 FPS



Performance: 1080p at 60 FPS



Size: 87.80Gb

As El Analista de Bits has specified in the description of the video itself, PC version would not have next-gen patchbeing the one that arrived in 2015 with all the options in Ultra. The texturing also stands out, being similar in all versions. In terms of draw distance, the PC version is still ahead of the rest, except for shading, while the PS5 version would maintain a more stable framerate compared to the Xbox Series X | S.

Although the PC version would present a greater density in the vegetation, these versions for the new generation would remain a level similar to the PC version on Ultra, still quite demanding today. If you want to know more about this return to the next-gen Los Santos, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our analysis of GTA 5 for new generation consoles.

