GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will not be “a simple port”

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has spoken about remasters, and has addressed the topic of GTA V, asserting that what we will see in Xbox Series X / S and PS5 will not be a simple port.

As they have transcribed in VGC, Zelnick has issued a statement during a Morgan Stanley technology conference after receiving a question about the importance of the Take-Two remasters going forward.

“Remastering has always been part of the strategy. We have done something different from the competition. We do not just stick to carrying titles, but we take our time to launch a launch, taking advantage of the new technology with which we deal“Zelnick said.”We improve technology, update visuals and improve performance. And that’s why our remastered titles usually look this good..”

The attention comes from the announcement of the GTA V port (which is hard to believe, but is from 2013) for the new generation (this is PS5 and Xbox Series X / S), when it was revealed last June. At Take-Two, they claim to be sure that at Rockstar they are going to offer a great experience, because they are not going to do a simple port.

This suggests that Take Two and Rockstar are not interested in simply porting their games to the new consoles without, according to Zelnick, “making a different game” to some extent, which gives us an idea that there are indeed more plans. of remasters for the future. At the time, GTA V already appeared on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and the online mode was raised with improvements, among other functions.