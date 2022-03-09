GTA 5 will not reach the next-gen as a free update: these are its prices for PS5 and Xbox Series

The editions of both platforms will enjoy an offer of 50% and 75% during the first months.

It is undeniable that Rockstar has hit the nail on the head with GTA V. With 10 years behind it, it has become the most profitable title in the entire franchise, which also translates into a truly impressive sales rate. The authors prepare to continue the reign in the next-genand although many users expected a free update for PS4 and Xbox One users, it seems that Rockstar prefer to follow another path.

The PS5 version enjoys a 75% discount, while the Xbox version is 50% offSo no, GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series will not be free for players of the previous generation of consoles. With the release scheduled for the next March, 15thRockstar has opened a pre-order that reveals the full price of the next-gen version, which will be around $39.99. However, he has also published a initial offer which significantly reduces the commented figure.

As they advance from IGN, the version of GTA V for PS5 (with GTA Online included) will enjoy a 75% discount for the first three months, which leaves us with a price of $9.99. If we are only interested in GTA Online (without the base game) we are in luck, since it will be offered for free during the first three months. Thereafter, it will cost about $20.

As for Xbox Series, users of said platform will be able to take advantage of a 50% discount for the first three months from the release of the next-gen versions, which leaves the combination of GTA V + GTA Online for $19.99. The single edition of GTA Online will cost $9.99, rising to $19.99 once the Xbox sale ends.

This was one of the most anticipated data by the community, since Rockstar has already been advancing the graphic novelties relating to his adventure in the next-gen. In this sense, the developer will squeeze all the benefits of PS5 and Xbox Series to give us quite remarkable improvements, as well as three graphic modes that adapt to the tastes of each user.

More about: GTA 5, Rockstar, PS5 and Xbox Series.