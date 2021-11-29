GTA 6 could be a less provocative game, or so one of Rockstar’s founders thinks

Jamie King believes that those responsible for Grand Theft Auto will do something different with the new installment.

Will the tone of the Grand Theft Auto VI series change? The video game is still a mystery officially, but it does not prevent us from seeing speculation in the press about the future of one of the most profitable franchises in the sector. A) Yes, Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games, has shown in a recent interview his belief that GTA 6 will offer something different compared to the latest installments in the series.

They’ve lost Leslie Benzies and Dan Houser, and that’s definitely a difference.Jamie King“I would not be surprised if the tone began to change, with something perhaps not so funny or provocative,” said Jamie King in a talk with Killaz collected by ComicBook. “I just think that maybe there are more opportunities for them to do something cheesy than they ever do. Or maybe not. I just look at the success of [GTA] 5 and [GTA] Online and [Red Dead] Redemption 2, and I think everything will be fine. But I also think that internally, both [Rockstar] north as [Rockstar] New York have lost Leslie [Benzies] and Dan [Houser], and that, without a doubt, is a difference, “he added.

It should be remembered that Jamie King left Rockstar in 2006Therefore, their statements should not be viewed as internal company information.

Dan Houser’s departure was one of the big news of 2020, leaving the company after 20 years in which he left his mark on several of its releases, including GTA V, making it a mystery how Grand Theft Auto will progress without his scripts. .

What is known of GTA 6?

There is still plenty of time to see Grand Theft Auto VI on the market. In this sense, information from insider Tom Henderson corroborated by journalist Jason Schreier and other portals such as VGC places the premiere of the expected action video game in the middle of this decade, betting on a somewhat more modest map compared to previous deliveries, but with the ability to expand later.

If you want to read more about this video game, we recommend this special by Toni Piedrabuena about the challenge facing GTA 6. Meanwhile, GTA V continues to count its sales in the millions and Rockstar has just released a controversial Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC and consoles.

