GTA 6 in two years? Take-Two forecasts raise suspicions in analysts

Since 2013 we do not have a new numbered installment of the gta saga. Players have been waiting a long time for the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI, of which we still don’t know anything from those responsible, although it should be being developed by Rockstar at the moment, given the long time that these types of projects occupy.

Several industry sources have pointed out that GTA 6 would still be a while away in order to get their hands on it, something understandable because we don’t even have official confirmation of its existence. However, a recent analysis suggests that could arrive before 2024, taking into account the plans that Take-Two, the publisher, has in hand.

Specifically, the company’s forecasts take into account a 14% growth until the end of fiscal year 2024, which comprises the twelve months from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Axios analysts speak openly of the sixth numbered installment arriving at a date close to that period, since it would be the only way to achieve such high forecasts.

There is a similar precedent with GTA VDoug Creutz, an analyst at Cowen, has translated this growth into numbers, and talks about $9 billion in transactions related to video games. Remember, in the same way, that Take-Two also targeted the launch of GTA V with its fiscal objectives, in a window that went from 2012 to 2013, the year in which it finally reached stores. Therefore, there is a precedent that reinforces this vision, although we insist that it is not any type of official information or leak, just an analysis of industry experts.

At the moment, what we do know for sure is that Rockstar is preparing the arrival of the next generation version of GTA V next March, while maintains its success regularly updating GTA Online. At the end of 2021, the online mode of GTA 5 received an expansion called The Contract, which incorporates international music artists such as Rosalía or Dr. Dre into the game.

