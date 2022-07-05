GTA 6 is a priority for Rockstar and this would have paused the Red Dead Redemption remaster among other games

Various sources confirm that the company will avoid remasters after the disaster of GTA: The Trilogy.

When Rockstar confirmed that GTA VI was already in development, it didn’t take long for the community to celebrate what was long overdue news. This has led fans to treat the company’s mistakes as clues to what is coming with the next numbered installment, so there is no doubt that there are good reasons to say that we are facing one of the most wanted games of the moment.

Rockstar would have paused the remasters of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption after the disaster of GTA: The TrilogyWe do not yet know the details of this title, but it seems that Rockstar’s latest movements could affect positively to its development. After all, a figure close to the project would have confirmed to the insider Tez2, specialized in GTA games, that the studio prefers prioritize GTA VI rather than follow their original plans.

What did Rockstar have on the table before making this decision? Following the information provided by this insider, which has been corroborated by Kotaku through its own sources, the company would have planned remasters from Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV. However, these projects are paused after the disaster of GTA: The Trilogy, although there are many possibilities that the authors of the saga recover the idea after the release of GTA VI.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that GTA: The Trilogy was released with an overwhelming number of bugs. Rockstar has been working on updates that fix their hundreds of bugs and while the community is still has not forgiven the authors Because of how they have treated three of the franchise’s most beloved deliveries, the company ensures that its plan has worked well at the sales level.

