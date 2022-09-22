GTA 6 leak fills developers with solidarity, showing us how ugly our favorite games were

GTA 6 leaks are something that has turned the video game industry upside down, and with good reason. That someone outside development has access to that kind of information is something that can be disastrous and cause a lot of headaches (as happened with Half-Life 2). After a hectic day, Rockstar has everything under control, but the matter is not closed yet.

Being able to see the new GTA so early has caused a large number of the public to have opinions about it, as is proper, and a sector of it is very unhappy. Citing that the leaked looks exactly the same as GTA 5, many have taken to social media. to show your discontent with the “bad graphics” exhibited, and the group of video game developers has not wanted to shut up.

“Graphics are the first thing that is finished in the development of a video game,” cites a Twitter user who has been taken as an example of the general public’s ignorance. Taking this erroneous opinion as a hook, several blockbuster developers have opted for teach very early prototypes of our favorite video games, and this could not be more curious.

With a whole repertoire of titles taught, we can see the first steps of Control, Horizon Zero Dawn, the curious Cult of the Lamb, Uncharted 4 or A Plague Tale: Requiem. There are many more examples you can see in Twitter searchesand it is that this event is serving us as a window into the world of game development.

It is logical to take this with some humor, although the frustration of the developers is also understandable. See that the work of years and years of efforts is judged beforehand and under the worst conditions it’s not only unfair, but it can affect the morale of the hundreds and hundreds of people who are currently behind GTA 6.

On the bright side, this is a perfect opportunity to educate the general public. Video game development is something very complicated, which has a huge number of phases. Until we have the game itself in our hands, we must bear in mind that things can change, and a lot, between racks.