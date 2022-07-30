GTA 6 promises to be gigantic but new details suggest that Rockstar has cut content

There is talk of a game that initially planned to recreate up to three cities, among other data.

Everyone is guessing about which city we will enjoy in the next few years, but apparently, that was not the initial thought of Rockstar, according to the last thing he has shared Stephen Totilo, Axios journalist. This has provided more information about the details that Bloomberg revealed a few days ago about GTA 6. This new installment was going to be a lot more ambitious with the initial intention that Rockstar Games include much more than Jason Schreier anticipated.

In principle, GTA 6 was going to have four playable protagonists and not two as Schreier assured a few days ago. In addition, the narrative of this delivery would develop in three cities, according to a source familiar with Rockstar that Totilo was able to access. In this case, what Bloomberg revealed is that Grand Theft Auto 6 would take place in a fictional Miami, but that it was initially going to be about larger swaths of North and South America.

GTA 6 would intend to expand its map over timeIn addition, in the tweet you can also see how Totilo gives value to what was revealed by Schreier: “I like the sound of Jason Schreier’s report: one city, two protagonists, expansion plans“. According to information from a few days ago, GTA 6 would intend to expand your map over time. Perhaps these North and South American cities would appear in the future.

Despite all the rumors that have been coming out in recent days, what is clear is that Rockstar wants to exceed people’s expectations with GTA 6. To do this, it has had to change its working conditions so that the work environment is much more affordable for workers.

More about: GTA 6 and Rockstar Games.