GTA 6: The FBI investigates the alleged Rockstar Games hacker who leaked the information of the next game

The suspected hacker who leaked some 90 Grand Theft Auto 6 videos and also targeted Uber is under investigation by the FBI.

As reported by Eurogamer, the hacker who claimed responsibility also claimed to be behind the major cyber attack on Uber on September 18. Since then, the taxi company has posted a blog post announcing that he is actively working with the FBI and the US Department of Justice to resolve the matter.

Acknowledging that Rockstar had also suffered a security breach, Uber said it believes the hacker is associated with Lapsus$, the group behind recent attacks on Nvidia, Microsoft and Samsung.

“We believe this attacker(s) is affiliated with a hacker group called Lapsus$, which has been increasingly active over the last year or so.Uber said.This group often uses similar techniques to attack technology companies, and in 2022 alone it has compromised Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta, among others.“.

“There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games. We are in close coordination with the FBI and the US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts.“

Rockstar had kept GTA 6 under wraps as it didn’t announce the game until February of this year, but footage showing robberies, gunfights, voice chats, etc, surfaced on GTAForums this weekend. The images confirm rumors that GTA 6 will have both male and female leads and will be set in Vice City.

Seven Britons between the ages of 16 and 21 were arrested in connection with the Lapsus$ attacks in March, shortly after the group hacked into Microsoft and Nvidia.

Rockstar has promised that more information on GTA 6 will be coming soon, but there’s no telling when the developer will make a full reveal of the game. Like its eventual release, GTA 6 will only show up when it’s ready.