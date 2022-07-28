GTA 6 will have a Latin woman as a co-star according to Bloomberg, and there are more details of the video game

According to sources close to the project, the new Grand Theft Auto will have Bonnie and Clyde as a source of inspiration.

We are all attentive to Rockstar’s decisions regarding GTA VI, as we already know that it could discard one of the main features of GTA V. For the moment, the developers have announced the end of the great updates of Red Dead Online to focus their efforts in the new installment of Grand Theft Auto, because it seems that will present aspects never seen in the franchise.

GTA 6 will have two protagonists according to this informationAnd it is that, always according to sources close to the project consulted by Jason Schreier, GTA VI will have for the first time a Latin woman as the protagonist, who would be accompanied by another character that we can control. Echoing the information to which Bloomberg has had access, this couple would give rise to a story that is inspired by Bonnie y Clydetwo iconic US thieves who between 1931 and 1934 came to be considered public enemies, leaving a great influence on American popular culture.

What else are Bloomberg sources saying? Continuing with the article, the game will place us in a fictional version of Miami, although we will also have the opportunity to explore its surroundings. From Rockstar they plan to develop the largest GTA in the franchise and, therefore, we will also see how the game evolves through the inclusion of new cities. As if this were not enough, it seems that GTA VI will have more internal locations than previous installments of the saga.

No further details have been provided regarding the main characters of this sixth digital installment of Grand Theft Auto, but the sources of the news agency speak of a change of perspective with respect to the rest of deliveries: “Developers are also wary of ‘targeting’ by making jokes about marginalized groups, officials say, in contrast to previous games.”

Sources speak of a change in perspective in the franchiseThis is all that has been provided by sources familiar with the project, so we will be attentive to Rockstar’s publications in case they decide to expand the information with additional data. Beyond this, it is also important to note that Rockstar has made numerous changes to the way they work, which has managed to improve the working conditions of workers and has slightly slowed down the development of GTA VI.

