GTA 6 would leave aside one of the most brilliant ideas of Grand Theft Auto V

According to information from journalist Jason Schreier, the sixth installment of Rockstar would not have three protagonists.

It is hard to believe that GTA 5 does not influence in some way the future plans of Rockstar, since we are talking not only about one of the most commercially successful titles in history, but about one that has left its mark on the industry. Therefore, we will surely see something of him in Grand Theft Auto VI, although it does not seem that he will have one of his main characteristics.

That is what slips the information that the renowned journalist has Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg, who wanted to address on Reddit (with his account verified) some rumors that spoke of the sixth numbered installment of the Rockstar franchise. According to their sources, GTA VI will not have three protagonists as it happened in the fifth part.

GTA VI will not have three protagonistsJason Schreier“Grand Theft Auto VI will not have three protagonists. That’s all I’ll say for now,” Schreier says tersely. With this statement it is not clear if the saga will return to single character approachsince what it only denies is that it will not have three, so it could be less but also more.

It would be strange if Rockstar got rid of this idea since it worked well in GTA V, where we could control Michael, Franklin y Trevor individually and also to switch between the characters when they were separated and in the middle of the missions themselves, which brought great dynamism to them. In addition, the relationship between them was one of the main axes of the story mode.

We have to wait until we know the first details of Grand Theft Auto VI, since so far we only have official confirmation that they are working on it. In recent months, Rockstar has been devoting more resources to definitely focus on development of the sixth numbered installment, hurting Red Dead Online along the way.

