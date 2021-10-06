GTA III, Vice Town and San Andreas Remastered Trademarks and Trophy Icons Leaked

Right here comes a brand new bankruptcy of the cleaning soap opera GTA. The newest leaks of remasters nearly showed Grand Robbery Auto 3, Vice Town and San Andreas now come with their fulfillment / trophy emblems and icons.

The invention, made via GTA Boards customers alloc8or and Razed (and reported via the Twitter account de GTANet), upload extra gasoline for the hearth at the hypothesis of the re-releases of those legendary video games from the time of PS2. The emblems (underneath) appear to be verify that every recreation shall be subtitled “The Definitive Version”.

Referring to trophies, and due to allo8or, we will see that every recreation’s achievements come with new and changed variations in comparison to earlier variations. As well as, every set of emblems makes use of the artwork of acquainted characters from the respective video games.

We additionally remind you that the consumer @videotech_ de Twitter found out the references a Grand Robbery Auto III, San Andreas y Vice Town in the newest launcher replace from Rockstar Video games. Alternatively, with such a lot task round you, undoubtedly it’s a question of time earlier than Rockstar confirms the life of video games.

It sort of feels the brand new Rockstar Launcher replace from these days has started getting ready for the brand new remasters for the GTA Trilogy. %.twitter.com/qgqu9aegdL – Ben (@videotech_) October 5, 2021

All of this happens not up to per week after the Korea Video games Management and Classification Committee will put up a ranking for one Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version.

For its section, a Kotaku document from August this yr initially mentioned that the 3 vintage GTA video games would goal PS5, Xbox Sequence X | S, Nintendo Transfer, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia y dispositivos móviles. It sounds as if, the video games will come with a mixture of “new and outdated graphics.”. Rockstar has but to formally cope with the rumors of the trilogy.

Nor are we able to disregard that the rumored GTA trilogy isn’t the one remastering in development inside the Grand Robbery Auto saga. If truth be told, GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles, however not too long ago it used to be behind schedule till 2022.