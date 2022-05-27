GTA Online releases for free the new version of one of its most beloved modes along with other new features

Rockstar also allows you to temporarily earn more money with this special event.

The passion for Grand Theft Auto V and more specifically for GTA Online is still far from extinguishing, even though there is already a sixth digital installment on the horizon. And that is possible thanks to the work of regular updates for the multiplayer of the open world action video game that Rockstar has been doing for several years, with such successful examples as Coup en Vespucci, a crazy Adversary mode for up to four players released in 2018 and that now release new version.

“The Vespucci Job (Remix) expands the game of cat and mouse between vehicles with seven new variations, each paying homage to some of the most iconic action movie moments of all timetrading the Weeny Issi Classic for a wide variety of vehicles, including classic sports cars, motorcycles and custom cars, while LSPD patrol cars to motorcycles, cars, helicopters and many more, give chase”, we can read in a press release .

Rockstar Games guarantees to maintain the essence of the original game modewhere a racer collects checkpoints while a team of interceptors tries to take him down “In these new adaptations, the diminutive Issi Classic is replaced by various iconic vehicles (such as classic sports cars, motorcycles and custom racers), while the interceptors They chase the runner in patrol cars, armored trucks and attack helicopters to prevent him from fleeing.

All participants who try this new version in a classic way Get Double GTA$ & RP This Week. This push will also be enabled on all Headquarters Contracts, Club Jobs, Club Challenges, VIP and Boss Jobs, Bunker Series, What a Truck, and Mobile Ops. On the other hand, exclusive attractions are mentioned for the newly released version of GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series. Listed below are all the incentives.

All the details Double GTA$ & RP on the new The Vespucci Job (Remix)



Double GTA$ & RP on all Club Contracts, Club Jobs, Club Challenges,

VIP & Boss Jobs, Bunker Series, What a Truck and Mobile Ops



50% off biker business supplies



All biker skills can be used for free until June 1



Double salary for partners and escorts



En PS5 y Xbox Series X|S

Hao’s premium test vehicle: Übermacht Sentinel XS

This week’s Hao’s Special Works time trial is between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

Wheel of Fortune Grand Prize: Ubërmacht Revolter



LS Car Meet Prize Vehicle: Bravado Youga Classic



Test vehicles: Vulvar Fagaloa, Declasse Vamos and Dinka Jester RR



30% discount on warehouses and export warehouses



75% on all Imani services



Vehicle Discounts: 30% on Benefactor Turreted Limo, Declasse Granger 2600LX, Vapid Caracara and Declasse Vamos, 40% on Vulcar Fagaloa

GTA$100,000 Bonus for logging in every week from May 26th to June 29th



GTA$100,000 Bonus for logging in every week from May 26th to June 29th This week the benefits for GTA+ members continue: Agency in Rockford Hills, giving access to The Contract, Grotti Brioso R/A and HSW upgrade with two exclusive skins, free clothing and accessories, double GTA$ in security contracts and additional bonuses for members



Prime Gaming Perks: Players who have linked their Prime Gaming and Rockstar Games Social Club accounts will also get an additional GTA$100,000, while Prime Gaming members who subscribe to GTA+ will receive an additional GTA$100,000

Más sobre: GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto V, GTA V, Grand Theft Auto y Rockstar.