GTA Online: what’s new for the week of February 4, 2021

While half the world is waiting for the announcement of GTA 6, practically the whole world continues to enjoy GTA 5 in general, and the online mode GTA Online in particular. And if this is your case, you know very well that today is Thursday, which brings a lot of news to continue to maintain our interest in the game.

On this occasion, players who enjoy the Cayo Perico Heist will have a lot of discounts and bonuses. And if you haven’t made the last robbery yet, you can also start it with a 25% discount on the Kosatka submarine, which doubles as your heist planning headquarters. Among many other advantages, of course.

First of all, we show you the list of news related to the different rewards and bonuses.

Rewards and bonuses

50% Bonus on Cayo Perico Final Hit . If you’re looking to earn more in Cayo Perico, all Cayo Perico Heist setup costs are waived this week. Plus, you’ll get an additional 50% GTA $ and RP on top of your final win, whether you’re playing solo or as a team.

. If you’re looking to earn more in Cayo Perico, all Cayo Perico Heist setup costs are waived this week. Plus, you’ll get an additional 50% GTA $ and RP on top of your final win, whether you’re playing solo or as a team. Triple rewards in Issi Classic races . American cars can be rude and gargantuan, like a herd of elephants vying for pole position. The Issi Classic, on the other hand, is the height of old-school British sophistication: sleek, delicate, and prone to rolling at high speeds. Get behind the wheel in any of the Issi Classic races until February 10 to win triple the usual.

. American cars can be rude and gargantuan, like a herd of elephants vying for pole position. The Issi Classic, on the other hand, is the height of old-school British sophistication: sleek, delicate, and prone to rolling at high speeds. Get behind the wheel in any of the Issi Classic races until February 10 to win triple the usual. The Mammoth Squaddie is now available at Warstock Cache & Carry . Gone are the days of playing military with other kids. Now you play army men with adults. And what’s more adult than getting into an armored truck, stripping to the waist, and making racing noises? It’s just like the old days, but your mom isn’t there to make you snacks. The Mammoth Squaddie, available now for civilian purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry.

. Gone are the days of playing military with other kids. Now you play army men with adults. And what’s more adult than getting into an armored truck, stripping to the waist, and making racing noises? It’s just like the old days, but your mom isn’t there to make you snacks. The Mammoth Squaddie, available now for civilian purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry. This Week’s Podium Vehicle: Armored Enus Paragon R . Once you’ve finished your sweat on the Music Locker dance floor, resurface to The Diamond lobby for a spin on the Ferris wheel for GTA $, RP, clothing, mystery prizes, and more. This week’s top prize on the podium is an armored Enus Paragon R wrapped in the Doing Busy Work livery, which was previously only available as a prize for completing all 6 casino missions as a host and a presence that is sure to intimidate anyone with the ability. bad luck getting stuck with you.

. Once you’ve finished your sweat on the Music Locker dance floor, resurface to The Diamond lobby for a spin on the Ferris wheel for GTA $, RP, clothing, mystery prizes, and more. This week’s top prize on the podium is an armored Enus Paragon R wrapped in the Doing Busy Work livery, which was previously only available as a prize for completing all 6 casino missions as a host and a presence that is sure to intimidate anyone with the ability. bad luck getting stuck with you. The Yeti Cap from Enus for free. Whether or not you win a new Enus at The Diamond Casino’s Wheel of Fortune, players who play GTA Online anytime this week can proclaim their brand loyalty with the Free Enus Yeti Cap.

The discounts are not missing either. And those who make a move on the El Rubio complex will have to look no further: the Kosatka submarine and its upgrades, including remote-controlled guided missiles, sonar station, and weapons workshop, are 25% off. this week. Although there are also discounts on a variety of vehicles, including the Issi Classic.

Promotions and discounts

Kosatka Submarine Upgrades – 25% off

Vehicles

Pegassi Toreador – 25% off

Weeny Issi Classic – 40% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 30% off

Kosatka Submarine – 25% off

Abundance Entity XXR – 30% off

Advantages of Prime Gaming

Finally, we remind you that all GTA Online players who link their Rockstar Games Social Club and Prime Gaming accounts will receive exclusive content. For starters, they’ll earn GTA $ 200,000 for playing at any time this week. In addition, they can also enjoy the following benefits: