GTA Online: what’s new for the week of January 28, 2021

A new weekend is coming. And with it, not only will we have more free time, but we will also be able to enjoy interesting news in GTA Online. Like every week, the standalone online mode of GTA 5 receives a lot of bonuses, gifts and discounts. And we tell you everything.

So, this week comes the cavalry, as we will find the imposing Vetir available in Warstock Cache & Carry. In addition, we can also enjoy more double rewards in the Diamond Adversary series, as well as triple payments for MOC missions and more.

As usual, we start with the list of news related to the different rewards and bonuses.

Rewards and bonuses

Double the rewards in the Diamond Adversary series .

. Get away from the fruits and gems of the slot machines and immerse yourself in the real action this week – the Diamond Adversary series is paying double to all competitors willing to take on close combat in the most ostentatious and gloomy corners of The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Triple Rewards in Mobile Ops Missions . If weaponized vehicles are your thing, you’ll be happy to know that mobile ops missions are handing out a whopping triple of the usual GTA $ & RP this week. Head over to your Mobile Operations Center and launch it from the console on the back.

. If weaponized vehicles are your thing, you’ll be happy to know that mobile ops missions are handing out a whopping triple of the usual GTA $ & RP this week. Head over to your Mobile Operations Center and launch it from the console on the back. Collectibles Bonus . Intrepid treasure hunters and sailors who manage to scour the ocean floor for 10 hidden caches this week will be rewarded with a GTA $ 100,000 reward next week. Get on a Avisa or a Toreador, turn on your Sonar and start hunting. There is also scuba gear available at your Kosatka for those who prefer to practice.

. Intrepid treasure hunters and sailors who manage to scour the ocean floor for 10 hidden caches this week will be rewarded with a GTA $ 100,000 reward next week. Get on a Avisa or a Toreador, turn on your Sonar and start hunting. There is also scuba gear available at your Kosatka for those who prefer to practice. The Vetir is now available in Warstock Cache & Carry . What awaits you inside this transporter? An expertly trained special operations force? A meter deep wall of sticky bombs prepared? A mountain of products and a half dozen star Vanilla Unicorn employees? What you want. Or whatever you want to say to people.

. What awaits you inside this transporter? An expertly trained special operations force? A meter deep wall of sticky bombs prepared? A mountain of products and a half dozen star Vanilla Unicorn employees? What you want. Or whatever you want to say to people. Free Santo Capra Pattern Sweater . If you fly to Cayo Perico this week and manage to complete the Cayo Perico Heist Finale, you will earn the Santo Capra Sweater as a bonus. It is a piece that exudes “luxury”, “exclusivity” and “high society”.

. If you fly to Cayo Perico this week and manage to complete the Cayo Perico Heist Finale, you will earn the Santo Capra Sweater as a bonus. It is a piece that exudes “luxury”, “exclusivity” and “high society”. This week’s podium vehicle: Grotti Cheetah Classic. Once you’ve returned from Perico Key and finished applying aloe, stop by The Diamond lobby and give the Ferris wheel a spin for a chance to get away with GTA $, RP, clothing, a myriad of prizes mysterious and more. On the podium this week is the Grotti Cheetah Classic, a sleek Italian sports car with the grace of a gazelle injected with performance-enhancing drugs.

And keep an eye out for discounts coming to GTA Online this week. In fact, those looking to get into the spy game should take advantage of them, including a 40% discount at the Mobile Operations Center, plus a 30% discount at MOC vehicle and weapon workshops, and sales on a variety of vehicles. , including the Kosatka nuclear submarine.

Promotions and discounts

Kosatka Submarine Upgrades – 25% off

Mobile Operations Center – 40% off

MOP weapons and vehicle workshop – 30% discount

Vehicles

Cargobob – 40% discount

Nagasaki Stryder – 30% off

Ocelot Ardent – 30% off

Kosatka Submarine – 25% off

Advantages of Prime Gaming

Finally, we remind you that all GTA Online players who link their Rockstar Games Social Club and Prime Gaming accounts will receive exclusive content. For starters, they’ll earn GTA $ 200,000 for playing at any time this week. In addition, they can also enjoy the following benefits: