GTA San Andreas cheats: all codes on all platforms for well being, armor, cash, endless ammo, guns and extra

What would a supply of this franchise be with out a significant portion of codes and button combos that permit us to move much more loopy about its open worlds. Benefiting from the release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version, we accumulate the most productive GTA San Andreas cheats for all platforms, so you’ll profit from them anyplace you play.

The most efficient GTA San Andreas cheats on all platforms

In an effort to perform those cheats for GTA San Andreas You simply need to do the indicated button mixture while you’re enjoying, out of doors of any menu.

Complete Well being, Complete Armor, and $ 250,000

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up
  • PC: HESOYAM
  • Nintendo Transfer: R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

Limitless ammo

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 / PS2: L1, R1, Sq., R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Sq., Down, L1, L1
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB
  • PC: FULLCLIP
  • Nintendo Transfer: L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L

Immune to wreck (apart from explosions, falls, drowning and being run over)

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: Down, X, Proper, Left, Proper, R1, Proper, Down, Up, Triangle
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: Down, A, Proper, Left, Proper, RT, Proper, Down, Up, Y
  • PC: BAGUVIX
  • Nintendo Transfer: (to be showed)

Guns Set 1

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up
  • PC: LXGIWYL
  • Nintendo Transfer: R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Proper, Up

guns set 2

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
  • PC: PROFESSIONALSKIT
  • Nintendo Transfer: R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Weapon Set 3

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
  • PC: UNDERSTAND
  • Nintendo Transfer: R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Proper, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Tanque Rhino

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
  • PC: WPRTON
  • Nintendo Transfer: A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X

Jetpack

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Proper, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Proper
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Proper, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Proper
  • PC: ROCKETMAN
  • Nintendo Transfer: L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Proper, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Proper

Decrease seek degree

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
  • PC: TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
  • Nintendo Transfer: R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Loopy pedestrians

  • PS5 / PS4 / PS3 /PS2: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
  • Xbox Collection S|X / Xbox One / Xbox 360: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
  • PC: STATEOFEMERGENCY
  • Nintendo Transfer: Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L

Those are the most productive GTA San Andreas cheats for all platforms. Do not disregard to try our novice’s information, the place you are going to find out how lots of the mechanics and parts which are taken as a right on this paintings by way of Rockstar Video games paintings.

