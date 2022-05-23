GTA San Andreas receives a fan remake in Unreal Engine 5: it has a trailer and it’s spectacular

One look at Grove Street was enough to make us dream of a version of the legendary game with this look.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is probably one of the most iconic and relevant games in history. The Adventures of Carl Johnson aka CJ, returning to his hometown after five years in Liberty City, they drag you into the street life in an unforgettable adventure with the unmistakable Rockstar stamp. The 2004 game was part of the recent Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, where it received some lighting changes and new textures.

But if what you dreamed of was a remake of the legendary work in stylethe artist TeaserPlay has done the rest, with a fan remake made with Unreal Engine 5 shared by DSOG. You just have to see it, the result is exceptional, and it serves to give us an idea of ​​what Grove Street, the mythical CJ ​​street, could look like in a current remake of the Rockstar classic.

Although the fan remake is developed by TeaserPlay, it has used Hossein Diba’s detailed 3D models, managing to compose a video that more than one will not be able to get out of their heads. Unfortunately, it’s just a small space recreated by a fan of a huge game, and not a project that will lead to a real game.

We have a few days in which fans have not stopped creating needs for us with fantastic fan remakes such as Pokémon, inspired by the original illustrations by Ken Sugimori, or The Lord of the Rings The Conquest, with an impressive trailer for the battle of Helm’s Deep.

More about: GTA San Andreas, Remake fan and Unreal Engine 5.