GTA San Andreas VR is coming to Oculus Quest 2: Rockstar’s open international, extra immersive than ever

Fb has introduced the improvement of the franchise vintage for its digital fact glasses at Attach 2021.

Rockstar classics have endured to amaze us with new information following the announcement of Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version. Only some weeks in the past we realized that the legendary trilogy began in GTA III would arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Transfer on subsequent November 11.

GTA San Andreas for VR has been in building for yearsGTA 3, GTA: Vice Town and GTA: San Andreas offered their first trailer, along with unpublished photographs, the place shall we see the fascinating face carry that the video games have won, with polished graphics, detailed textures, however with out dropping the unique look. Alternatively, this used to be no longer the one marvel that we had left to obtain by means of Rockstar titles.

The Attach 2021 has left us some fascinating information about the way forward for your gadgets for digital fact and one of the most video games that will likely be tailored to it, highlighting the announcement of Grand Robbery Auto: San Andreas. The journey, at the start launched for PlayStation 2 in 2004 and later tailored for various methods, stays one of the crucial maximum cherished by means of lovers.

We nonetheless have no idea when we will discuss with Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas from our Oculus Quest 2, however from Fb they have got showed that the improvement of the sport it’s been working for a few years and they have got confessed to being keen to turn us the consequences.

