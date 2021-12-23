GTA: the Trilogy and eFootball star in the list of the worst games of 2021

The popular Metacritic platform has compiled the titles with the lowest scoring of this year.

We are already in the last days of 2021, and with them come some of the most curious lists of the year. The lineup of the best games of the year, with awards such as The Game Awards or the 3DJuegos Awards that we grant through a special gala, is joined by the worst rated games of 2021.

Metacritic has listed the titles that have received the lowest scores from the professional criticism. A top 10 that, although it is generally covered by names unknown to the general public, this time there are more popular protagonists, such as eFootball or Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Here is the full list, with your average grade and the platform on which you received the rating.

Worst games of 2021 according to Metacritic

eFootball 2022 – 25/100 (PC) Balan Wonderworld – 36/100 (Switch) Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 43/100 (PS4) Taxi Chaos – 42/100 (PS4) Of Bird and Cage – 44/100 (PC) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition – 47/100 (Switch) I Saw Black Clouds – 48/100 (PS4) Arkham Horror: Mothers’s Embrace – 48/100 (PC) Demon’s Skin – 48/100 (PC) Necromunda Hired Gun – 49/100 (PS4)

It should be noted that the case of the soccer game of Konami It is not surprising, since they were forced to return the money to those who had invested in paid content, but the case of GTA: The Trilogy is one that we did not expect before its premiere. Such have been the problems, Rockstar has decided to compensate PC buyers by gifting them a game from a select few.

