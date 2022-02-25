GTA: The Trilogy announces new updates: Rockstar continues to polish the remaster

The collection has raised complaints among the community due to the number of graphical bugs found since its launch.

While GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition hasn’t been one of the strongest releases of the past year, it’s certainly has not gone unnoticed. This could be the beginning of a news related to a game much loved by the community, but those who know the remaster will know that this is not the case. And it is that, although Rockstar has been introducing updates to fix all the bugs in his work, it is already considered one of the worst games of 2021.

GTA: The Trilogy will receive new patches next weekHowever, the iconic developer behind the GTA refuses to abandon the trilogy and has therefore announced new patches for next week. In this way, all platforms They will be able to enjoy some improvements that have not been specified in the brief tweet published by Rockstar.

Despite all the controversy starring GTA: The Trilogy and its failures, it seems that the collection has given good results to Take-Two. According to statements by its CEO, the title has performed well despite the already known problems and the company’s latest financial report confirmed a commercial performance that had exceeded its own expectations.

But if we talk about Rockstar, it is likely that all eyes are on the future GTA 6. Although many of us have been hearing the news for a long time, the studio has finally confirmed the development of the sixth installment along with the promise of giving more news in the coming months. Although this could mean a rather distant release, the community it didn’t take long to celebrate the announcement.

