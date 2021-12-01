GTA the Trilogy delays its release in physical format and these are the new dates

The delay affects all platforms, although the Nintendo Switch is the one that comes out the worst.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been battling trouble since its crashed launch. The iconic Grand Theft Auto trilogy today released its new patch with bug fixes, stability improvements and a new cinematic camera among other improvements.

The physical editions for PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series will arrive on December 17However, the joys have been short-lived for Rockstar fans, because the company has not been slow to announce new problems with this collection. In this case, they have to do with the physical edition of the gameor, with a launch in stores planned for next week and that finally will keep the players waiting lovers of the more traditional format.

The physical edition on Nintendo Switch goes to 2022Rockstar has announced on its Twitter that the delay will affect all platforms, taking the Nintendo Switch the worst part. On PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, the date changes to next December 17, just ten days more than the planned date, however, the launch for the Nintendo hybrid is going straight next year, still no specific date, beyond a launch window that places it at beginning of the year.

Last month we learned that this physical edition for Nintendo Switch will require a download of additional content to be able to enjoy the collection. Beyond the problems that the game has dragged on since its launch, if you want to know more about how was the return to this legendary trilogyRemember that you have available our analysis of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

