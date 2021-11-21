GTA: The Trilogy Gets Its First Big Update And Fixes Some Of The Most Criticized Bugs

Patch 1.02 has been released following Rockstar’s promise to ‘achieve the level of quality that games deserve’.

The return of the iconic GTA trilogy with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was supposed to be quite a celebration, however, its launch has been marked by controversy for different reasons. One of the most striking has been that of a series of errors in these new versions, which quickly went viral on social media, with fans broadcasting their discontent with Rockstar.

The aspect of rain has been one of the problems that has been worked onThe look of the rain it was one of the most conspicuous bugs, putting even modders to work to solve the problem ASAP. Rockstar spoke about it, apologizing for all these failures and assuring that they were found working to fix the bugs as soon as possible. Finally, we have received the first major update for the game, the 1.02, and promises to solve many of the most conspicuous problems.

Among the improvements, is the rain smoothing, in addition to camera problems when driving at high speeds, it solves some bugs in textures and some more serious that came to cause the interruption of the game. All three titles have numerous specific enhancements that have been detailed in the patch notes published by Rockstar on their website.

In addition to this first patch, Rockstar has also returned to stores the original versions of the games, which it eliminated prior to the launch of its definitive edition, thus seeking to serve, some of the most widespread reviews that he has been receiving from the players. If you want to know more about GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, remember that you have available our analysis of the re-release of these three legendary works.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: GTA The Trilogy.