GTA The Trilogy improves its appearance with 4K textures thanks to the work of this modder

The artist intends to replace the most common textures in games with a project that is still in development.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has not had a return to the height of the legend it represents. The collection of these three iconic games had a quite controversial release because of some conspicuous bugs that, little by little, the studio seems to be fixing with content updates.

Before even its developers, modders They came to fix some of these bugs, but as is tradition in the community, they are not going to settle for solving problems. VGC has shared the work of nigeez, a modder who has prepared a pack of mods for the GTA collection he has named GTA SA Project Texture Overhaul.

The set that this modder has prepared consists of a total of 85 completely new textures, which replace some of the most common games. Among them are new textures for the main roads, with asphalt textures in 4K resolutionWe can also change the appearance of tiles, earth, rock or mud in the surroundings of San Fierro and Los Santos.

90% of the textures of this mod are in 4KIn the description of the mod that we can find in Nexus Mods, the modder has confessed that his intention is not to change all the textures of the game, but to improve those that can attract our attention the most while we play. It also warns that this is a project in development and therefore we may run into some problems. The 90% of the textures of this mod are in 4K, although this will change in the future to reduce the size of the mod. If you want to know more about the remastering of the mythical Rockstar trilogyRemember that you have available our analysis of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

