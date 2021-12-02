GTA: The Trilogy keeps getting better with a new update – more bug fixes

The game had already received a first patch, but it still needs updates to fix all its bugs.

It has already become clear that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has not turned out as well as expected, as the large number of errors has led to the modders community get down to business improving the appearance of your delivery. However, RockStar continues to work to provide the best possible experience for its users, and that is why, after a first attempt, it launches a new update and focuses on the errors of the game again.

Games will feature improvements in the rainYou can check all the details of this patch on the RockStar website, but it can be perfectly summarized in the bug fix. At a general level, all platforms will see improvements in stability, the inclusion of a new cinematographic camera and, as we have already said, the disappearance of certain errors that made it difficult for the player to immerse themselves in the adventures.

In addition, each game in the trilogy receives its own novelties in terms of bug fixes, something in which several lines dedicated to one of the most criticized aspects of the deliveries stand out: The rain. In this sense, the developers indicate that they have solved some problems related to this climatic factor, which could sometimes be seen inside buildings and during cinematics in rooms.

After all, the community has raised their complaints especially with the rain in the games, so they have not been slow to leave modders to solve this problem. As for its essence, GTA: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has disappointed a good handful of players, because leaving aside the bugs, we tell you in our analysis that it does not feel like the tribute that they should have had these iconic adventures from the franchise.

