GTA: The Trilogy releases a new patch with over 100 fixes for all three games

Its initial release in November was accompanied by a large number of graphical errors.

What was intended to be a tribute to the franchise of Grand Theft Auto has ended up being, unfortunately, a source of memes and graphic errors. GTA: The Trilogy has drawn criticism since its release in November, but its developers have refused to abandon an adventure that has not only worked well despite its flaws, but has also performed above Take-Two’s expectations.

The patch focuses on improving stability and fixing graphical bugsLast week, the authors promised a new update for GTA: Trilogy that would focus on polishing the edges of the three games. Now we can check the details of this patch through the Rockstar website, which has shared over 100 fixes for collection deliveries. Below we share the more general points of the update, although you can check which bugs have been corrected in each title by reading Rockstar’s statement.

Performance has been improved in all graphics modes.



Stability improvements.



Fixed various issues that occurred when attempting to restart a mission from the last save point.



Fixed various collision issues.



Fixed various texture and signage issues.

GTA: The Trilogy has become quite a notorious case for Rockstar, as its multiple failures They have not gone unnoticed in the community. Beyond this, at 3DJuegos we have also looked at the work put into the three titles in the collection and, as you can read in our analysis, we have come to the conclusion that it is more of a myth than a good remastering.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar and Update.