GTA: The Trilogy Retracts: Original Games Return To Stores, Remastering To Receive More Patches

The trilogy has been released amid a host of negative reviews and graphic glitches.

Although the community has been excited by the announcement of GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, the spirits they have deflated after its launch on November 11. At the end of the day, we are talking about a game that has stood out on the net due to its graphics and animation errors, which has led to a group of modders getting down to business and fixing the visual aspect of the rain.

We understand that some of you still want the classic versions suitable for purchaseRockStarNow, RockStar has backtracked on a decision announced weeks ago. Because, although the developer withdrew the original deliveries of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas from the digital stores, it seems that he has come to the conclusion that they should return: “Although one of our goals with the Definitive Edition was for players to enjoy these games on modern platforms that are years old. ahead, we also understand that some of you you still want the classic versions suitable for purchase“, explains the study in a statement published on its website.

We have plans to focus on technical issues and improve each game in the future.RockStarIn addition, RockStar adds a surprise for users who have purchased GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, as they will be able to download the original versions of the trilogy without any extra cost. In this way, the developer reopens this avenue for all users who want to buy the first editions of these titles, and incidentally rewards those who have invested in GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition.

Continuing with the remastering, RockStar apologizes for all the bugs that have been found in the last few days, and ensures that he is working to fix them as quickly as possible: “We have plans to focus on technical problems and improve each game in the future. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality they deserve“In addition to this, the studio announces a new update focused on bug fixes to be released.”in the coming days“for all versions of GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition.

So it remains to be seen how RockStar manages to restore confidence of its users, as there have been few criticisms that have appeared on the network due to the graphical problems of GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. However, this it is not the only nucleus of the complaints, as the game slightly angered the community for the removal of some cheats and for a crash of the RockStar launcher that prevented a large number of players from playing on PC.

Either way, the game is already on the market. A trilogy that, as we told you in our GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition review, could have been so much more If only RockStar had treated three of its most iconic installments better.

