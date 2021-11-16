GTA: the Trilogy returns to PC after days with out being to be had and Rockstar publicly apologizes

The 3-game remastering of Grand Robbery Auto was once launched closing week, however it was once pulled from the Rockstar launcher.

Through Sergio Bustos / Up to date 15 November 2021, 09:05

Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version went on sale in virtual structure closing Thursday, November 11, and in reality that, for higher or for worse, it has now not left somebody detached. On its first day, a crash within the Rockstar launcher averted PC players from enjoying it, but if the issue was once mounted, GTA The Trilogy was once additionally now not to be had.

The mistake affecting the launcher services and products has now been resolved, leaving the platform disabled for repairs for hours. On the other hand, the corporate was once not able to re-title it as a result of they needed to delete some information information that had been inadvertently incorporated, which averted the execution or acquire of those new variations of GTA III, GTA Vice Town and GTA San Andreas.

Thankfully, the gathering is to be had once more, as introduced by means of Rockstar itself thru its legit channels. The corporate, along with making sure that they proceed running to resolve mistakes within the recreation, has taken the chance to ask for forgiveness publicly for the inconvenience led to.

We ask for forgiveness for the inconvenience and we’re running to reinforce efficiency.Rockstar“Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version is as soon as once more to be had by the use of the Rockstar Video games launcher for play and buy. We deeply ask for forgiveness for the inconvenience and are running to reinforce and replace total efficiency,” reads the tweet from the legit corporate give a boost to account.

This remastered trilogy is in any case to be had on PC, and in addition at the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X | S and Nintendo Transfer consoles. The reissue has suffered grievance all the way through the primary days, a few of them in keeping with the graphical comparability, whose growth they imagine inadequate, and others relating to mistakes and adjustments with admire to the unique titles, such because the disappearance of tips.

Más sobre: GTA The Trilogy, Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version, Rockstar y PC.