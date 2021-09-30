GTA: the Trilogy – The Definitive Version registers in Korea, reinforces hints of a remaster

A couple of weeks in the past a reissue of GTA III, GTA: Vice Town and GTA: San Andreas used to be complex to the click for quite a lot of platforms.

Via Marcos Yasif / Up to date September 30, 2021, 17:08 53 opinions

Take-Two Interactive registered nowadays in South Korea Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version returning to boost hypothesis a couple of imaginable remake of Rockstar video video games launched at the PS2 and Xbox era.

The guidelines shared via the American corporate within the content material classification device of the Asian nation is relatively scarce, past making sure the release of the compilation on PC in case there have been any doubts. Thus, we will be able to have to attend slightly longer to substantiate all of the plans of Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive with this trilogy, made up of GTA III, GTA: Vice Town and GTA: San Andreas.

The indicators about this hypothetical reissue has accompanied the franchise for a number of months, despite the fact that it used to be now not till mid-summer that a number of portals put at the desk the autumn unencumber of GTA: The Trilogy Remastered. As well as, mentioned media mentioned of their data that the 3 video video games can be constructed on Unreal Engine, thus providing a extra formidable visible soar. As well as, Nintendo Transfer amongst its gaming platforms.

Rockstar has now not but showed this reissue.Naturally, none of this has been showed via Rockstar and / or Take-Two past the report in Korea that we’re echoing nowadays, but when the guidelines from each Gematsu and Kotaku is showed, it’s anticipated that we will be able to see a statement quicker than overdue, for the reason that trilogy would arrive between the months of October and November.

In 3DJuegos we’ve got now not waited for the reliable announcement and a couple of weeks in the past we printed a record with 11 issues that we wish to see in a imaginable remake of GTA III, Vice Town and San Andreas. Rockstar may be proceeding to paintings at the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X | S adaptation of GTA V, with assets mentioning that the following installment within the collection, Grand Robbery Auto VI, can be begged and would not hit retail outlets till 2025.

Más sobre: GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version, GTA, Grand Robbery Auto, Rockstar y Take-Two.